Former Fort Worth police chief fights to keep retaliation lawsuit details public

Fired Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is fighting to keep all the information in his lawsuit public.

The city of Fort Worth argues when the case goes to court, some details about its computer security system should be sealed. Attorneys for Fitzgerald filed a motion to block that request.

Fitzgerald's attorneys hoped to hash out the differences with city attorneys during a hearing Monday in Dallas County District Court.

Fitzgerald was fired in May. He claims it was retaliation against him because he reported the city wasn’t in compliance with federal crime regulations.

He also aims to block the city from hiring a permanent chief until his retaliation lawsuit is settled.