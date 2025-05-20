Former Dallas, Texas A&M football player dies during half marathon

article

The Brief Former Texas A&M Aggies safety Brian Williams died unexpectedly after suffering severe heatstroke during a weekend half-marathon. Williams grew up in Dallas and graduated from Bishop Dunne Catholic High School. He was only 24 years old.



Friends and family are mourning the unexpected loss of a football player who grew up in the Dallas area.

Brian Williams’ Death

What we know:

Brian Williams died after suffering severe heat stroke during a half-marathon last weekend, according to family members.

He was a star football player at Bishop Dunne Catholic High School. After graduating, he moved on to play football for Texas A&M University.

The 24-year-old earned his degree in engineering from Texas A&M last year.

What they're saying:

"Brian was a first-time all-state honors football player at Bishop Dunne, named the Dallas Morning News' Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. He was a true Falcon who was known for his kind and humble soul," the Bishop Dunne Falcons shared on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of former Texas A&M Football safety Brian Williams ’24," Texas A&M Football said on X.

What's next:

Funeral services for Williams will be held on Saturday in DeSoto.