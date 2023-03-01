Former Dallas police chief David Brown steps down from Chicago PD for Texas return

Former Dallas police chief David Brown is returning to the Lone Star State in a new role.

Brown announced he is stepping down from his role as Chicago Police Superintendent effective March 16.

Brown released a statement saying he accepted a job opportunity in Texas.

"I’ve accepted a job opportunity to be the Chief Operating Officer of Loncar Lyon Jenkins, a personal injury law firm with seven offices in Texas. I will be stepping down as Chicago Police Superintendent effective March 16, 2023 so the incoming mayor can begin the process as soon as possible to hire the next Superintendent," Brown said. "It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department. I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift. May the Good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city."

Loncar Lyon Jenkins has 7 offices in Texas, including Dallas.

CHICAGO, USA- AUGUST 19: Chicago mayor Lori Lightfood (L) and Chicago Police Chief David Brown (R) attend a funeral of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago, United States on August 19, 2021. (Photo Expand

The decision comes the day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot was defeated in Chicago's mayoral election.

READ MORE: Supt. David Brown announces resignation from Chicago Police Department

Brown was nominated for the police superintendent role by Mayor Lightfoot in 2020. The two worked closely, recently embraced a strategy of flooding Chicago’s most violent areas with additional officers, violence interrupters and other city resources.

Brown, a Dallas native and South Oak Cliff High School graduate, joined the Dallas Police Department in 1983 and was appointed chief in 2010.

Dallas Police Chief David Brown speaks of the officers killed in the recent sniper attack on July 11, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. The five officers killed were on duty at a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas. / AFP / Laura Buckman (Photo credit should re Expand

He was police chief for the July 7, 2016 shooting that killed four Dallas police officer and one DART officer.

Just weeks later, Brown announced he was retiring from the Dallas Police Department.

FOX 32 Chicago contributed to this report