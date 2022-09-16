Former Dallas Cowboys CB Brandon Carr arrested in Allen

article

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Allen on Thursday.

Online court records show Carr was released on Thursday on $1,500 bond.

Carr played for the Cowboys for from 2012 to 2016, intercepting 7 passes. He then left to play with the Baltimore Ravens, before re-signing with the Cowboys in 2020, playing in 3 games.

Carr, 36, lives in Frisco.