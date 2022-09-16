Former Dallas Cowboys CB Brandon Carr arrested in Allen
ALLEN, Texas - Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Allen on Thursday.
Online court records show Carr was released on Thursday on $1,500 bond.
Carr played for the Cowboys for from 2012 to 2016, intercepting 7 passes. He then left to play with the Baltimore Ravens, before re-signing with the Cowboys in 2020, playing in 3 games.
Carr, 36, lives in Frisco.