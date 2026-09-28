Former Aubrey ISD educator arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

The Brief On Sept. 28, Aubrey Police arrested 21-year-old Wesley Huber, a resident of Providence Village and an educator in Aubrey ISD. Huber is accused of having an improper relationship with a student in Aubrey ISD, and was identified through collaboration with the Aubrey ISD Police Department. He faces charges of improper relationship between a student and educator, possession of child pornography, and sexual assault of a child.



A former Aubrey ISD educator is facing multiple charges after being arrested and accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Aubrey ISD educator arrest

Wesley Huber, 21

What we know:

On Sept. 21, the Aubrey Police Department received a report from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services about an alleged relationship between an Aubrey ISD educator and a student in the district.

Aubrey Police coordinated with Aubrey ISD Police to identify 21-year-old Wesley Huber, a resident of Providence Village, as a suspect.

After an initial investigation, police obtained three arrest warrants for Huber, and he was detained by Aubrey Police on Sept. 28.

He has been charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and student, possession of child pornography greater/equal to 50 images, and sexual assault of a child.

Huber has been transported to the Denton County Sheriff's Office Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Aubrey ISD says Huber was put on leave upon learning of the allegations, and Huber submitted his resignation from the district.

Dig deeper:

The Texas Education Agency says Huber was licensed as an educational aide. His TEA license expired in August 2026.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the student involved in the alleged relationship.

Aubrey ISD statement

What they're saying:

Aubrey ISD released the following statement to parents after Huber's arrest:

"Aubrey ISD is aware of an incident involving a former district employee that resulted in an arrest by the Aubrey Police Department. Immediately upon learning about the allegations, the District placed the employee on leave, and the employee submitted a resignation. Due to this being an active law enforcement investigation by the Aubrey Police Department, we are limited in what we can share.

The District will continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities regarding this investigation. Texas Penal Code protects the disclosure of personnel information in this scenario. Aubrey ISD takes these matters very seriously and will continue to evaluate and monitor the situation. We will continue to provide pertinent information as we are legally allowed. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work through this matter. Our commitment to the safety and education of our students remains our highest priority."