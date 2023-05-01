'I nearly died': Florida man attacks another man with golf club on Lake County course, deputies say

A Florida man is facing a felony charge after he attacked another man with a golf club while on a Lake County golf course Sunday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit.

Eddie Orobitg, 52, was arrested and booked into the Lake County jail on a charge of aggravated battery, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called out to the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lady Lake after receiving a report about a battery involving a golf club being used as a weapon.

The victim said he was walking with his wife on the golf course path of their community when Orobitg – who was golfing with his young son – told him he wasn't supposed to be walking on the path, saying it is intended for golf carts and is a rule of the golf course, the report stated.

"Just heard somebody screaming, swearing at us, coming up really fast behind us," Joseph Sivak said.

After some arguing, Sivak said the man spat in his face and then hit him both with his hands and with a golf club. Orobitg "continued to strike him several times" as the victim defended himself with a water bottle, according to the affidavit.

Joseph Sivak said he suffered broken ribs, fractured cheekbones and had to get his ear stitched together after an alleged attack on a Florida golf course.

Sivak showed FOX 35 News a photograph of his bloodied face after it happened. He said he suffered broken ribs, fractured cheekbones and had to get his ear stitched together. Sivak, who is a physician, said he also lost consciousness during the alleged attack.

"I nearly died, that’s the thing that scared me," said Sivak.

Body camera video shows deputies arresting Orobitg, and he appeared to act surprised, asking deputies why he was being arrested. Deputies said that golf club could have been a deadly weapon.

"And had he been struck just in the right place it could have been much, much worse," said Lt. John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Orobitg was taken into custody without incident.