Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 9

The death toll following a condominium building’s collapse last week in Surfside, Florida has risen to nine, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Sunday morning.

She said one victim had died in the hospital and that workers had pulled more bodies from the wreckage since yesterday. Dozens of others are still unaccounted for.

"We were able to recover four additional bodies in the rubble as well additional human remains. As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we’ve recovered eight ... victims on site. So, I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine. We’ve identified four of the victims and notified the next of kin."

Earlier in the day, more details emerged from a 2018 engineering report that found "major structural damage" to the Champlain Towers South building, which collapsed Thursday without warning.

The engineering firm estimated that the major repairs the building needed would cost more than $9 million, according to emails released Sunday. The work had not been done by the time the building collapsed.

The release of the cost estimate from three years ago followed the earlier publication of another document from the firm showing the ground-floor pool deck of the building was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed to be extensively repaired. That report also uncovered "abundant cracking and spalling" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

The quoted $9 million in repairs included more than $3.8 million for garage, entrance and pool remediation and nearly $3.2 million for fixes to the exterior façade.

The report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage, and it is unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse.

A federal agency specializing in disaster losses and structure failures is sending a half dozen scientists and engineers to collect direct information for determining whether to pursue a more thorough study.

The first team members arrived Friday, said Jason Averill, an official at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. That agency also investigated the collapse of the Twin Towers on 9/11, and more recently, Hurricane Maria devastation in Puerto Rico, among other disasters.

Separately, the government of Israel said it was sending a team of engineering and rescue specialists to aid the search. Israeli media have reported that some 20 citizens of that country were believed among the missing.

Another 22 people unaccounted for were from Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay, including relatives of Paraguayan first lady Silvana de Abdo Benítez.

Officials said they still don’t know exactly how many residents or visitors were in the building when it fell, but are still trying to locate more than 150 people who were considered unaccounted for and may or may not have been inside.

Back fire and smoke deep inside the concrete and metal remains of the 12-story tower slowed search and rescue efforts Saturday but officials did find one body in the rubble, raising the death toll to five.

Crews also discovered other unspecified human remains in the debris pile, which stood at more than 30-feet high.

The remains are being sent to the medical examiner and authorities are gathering DNA samples from family members to aid in identification.

A video posted online showed an official briefing families. When he said they had found remains among the rubble, people began sobbing.

The Miami-Dade Police Department later Saturday said four of the five deceased had been identified, along with the apartments where they were at the moment of the collapse. Those victims have been identified as Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, whose son was rescued the night the building fell; Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54.

Meanwhile, anguished families are still awaiting word on the fate of their loved ones.

Some have found scattered mementos among the flying debris. Mike Noriega, whose 92-year-old grandmother Hilda Noriega is still missing, found an old picture of her with her late husband and their infant son, and a birthday card that friends from her prayer group sent two weeks earlier with the acronym "ESM," Spanish for "hand-delivered," scrawled across the yellow envelope with a butterfly etching.

"There was a message in the mess of all this," Noriega said. "It means not to give up hope. To have faith."

About 200 family members were briefed by officials Saturday privately inside a hotel ballroom. Two people who were at the meeting told The Associated Press the atmosphere was tense.

The two said families frustrated with the slow pace of recovery efforts had demanded permission to go to the scene and attempt a collective shout — an attempt as much to find survivors as a cathartic farewell to those who had died.



This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.