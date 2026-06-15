Flash flooding strands drivers on I-35 in Waco

The Brief Flash flooding stranded drivers on I-35 overnight, leaving multiple cars stuck in high water. State troopers opened an access road to safely guide stalled southbound drivers around the flooded zones. No one was hurt. Drivers are reminded to avoid flooded roadways. Turn around and don’t drown.



Heavy rain overnight caused flash flooding in Central Texas. Multiple cars were stranded on Interstate 35 in Waco.

I-35 Flooding

What we know:

It was a scary scene about 90 miles south of Dallas. All lanes of I-35 were completely flooded because of the heavy rain that fell in Waco late Sunday night.

Video shared on social media by driver Rick Smith showed a state trooper walking up to the barrier as high water flows by. It spills over and continues to flow across the highway.

Troopers had to open an access road to help stalled drivers around the flooded portions of the southbound lanes.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Smith’s video detailed the frightening scene, moment by moment.

"You can see the water coming to this retaining wall right here. On the other side of this retaining wall is like an ocean, and my car is right here," he said. "We’re all stuck on Interstate 35."

He said he was heading home after dropping his son off at camp when he got caught in the storm.

Big picture view:

Drivers are reminded to never drive along flooded roadways and to avoid driving when there is severe weather in the forecast.