First West Nile-positive mosquitos of 2026 confirmed in Tarrant County

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The Brief Tarrant County confirmed its first West Nile-positive mosquito samples of 2026. The infected samples were found in Fort Worth and Grand Prairie. No human cases have been reported, but officials urge mosquito precautions.



The first positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples in Tarrant County this year have been confirmed.

West Nile Virus in Tarrant County

What's new:

The samples were collected from the City of Fort Worth and City of Grand Prairie during routine county-wide mosquito surveillance, Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) said. This marks the beginning of the 2026 West Nile season in Tarrant County.

So far this year, 314 mosquito samples have been tested at TCPH's North Texas Regional Laboratory, but none had tested positive until now.

West Nile Virus activity usually ramps up starting this time of year, and stays consistent through October. Local cities and Tarrant County unincorporated areas may perform mosquito treatment as needed, TCPH said.

What is West Nile Virus?

Dig deeper:

WNV is commonly spread to humans through mosquitos. While most people infected show no symptoms, about one in five may develop fever, headache, body aches, or joint pain. In rare cases, the virus can cause serious illness affecting the brain or nervous system. No human cases have been reported so far in the 2026 season.

What you can do:

TCPH urges residents to take the following steps to prevent mosquitos and breeding sites:

Apply EPA-approved insect repellent when outdoors.

Wear loose-fitting long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Removing or treating standing water around your home or property with larvicides like mosquito dunks.

Staying indoors during peak mosquito activity hours, like dawn and dusk, when possible.

For more information about West Nile Virus, visit the West Nile Virus webpage.