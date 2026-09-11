First Republican midterm convention closes in Dallas

The Brief The Republican Party held its first-ever midterm convention at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas, aimed at driving voter turnout for the November elections. President Donald Trump delivered a major proposal during the two-day event, promising $5,000 checks to Americans if Republicans retain control of Congress. The convention focused heavily on key Texas races, including the high-stakes Senate contest between James Talarico and Ken Paxton, while sparking sharp backlash from Democrats.



The first Republican midterm convention came to a close in Downtown Dallas, drawing support and backlash from both sides of the aisle.

Concrete barriers are being removed, and Victory Park is no longer a Secret Service lockdown operation following the two-day event held at the American Airlines Center.

Convention sparks political debate

What we know:

For two days, the Republican Party held court in Dallas to rally voters ahead of the midterm election, which is less than 60 days away.

The biggest headline from the event was a presidential promise from Donald Trump to give Americans $5,000 checks if Republicans keep control of Congress.

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What they're saying:

Opposing viewpoints quickly emerged following the presidential promise of $5,000 checks.

"What we need to focus on is the fact they need to bribe people, he knows people are hurting," said U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett. "The only reason you need an extra $5,000 is because of their failed policies."

U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne offered a different perspective on the proposal.

"Congress has the power of the purse and that would have to be something discussed and figure out how to pay for it," she said. "But I think what the president is trying to say is everyone is benefiting from this economy. People that were getting paid by tips are getting an average $7,000 more a year."

Expert analysis on the strategy

Big picture view:

Another hot topic at the convention was the U.S. Senate race between James Talarico and Ken Paxton. Both sides are spending a lot of money in the Lone Star State.

Following the convention, the campaign for Attorney General Ken Paxton bought multiple ad spots scheduled to run during the beginning of the NFL season as his high-dollar Senate race against James Talarico continues.

What they're saying:

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, said one of the primary goals of the event was to rally support for Paxton's Senate run.

"Donald Trump said as much," Wilson said. "Paxton is no star on the stump, he is not a dynamic speaker, but Trump's point is that is beside the point. The problem is James Talarico is unacceptable. Talarico has ideas that are so leftist that Texans need to reject that."

Wilson also noted that the future of midterm conventions will depend heavily on the outcome at the ballot box in November.

"If Republicans get pasted in November and this didn't make much difference, then I think people will say this is not worth the time and effort," he said. "So, a lot depends on what happens in November."

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the midterm convention will become a regular event for the party in future election cycles.

Polling numbers reflecting any potential post-convention bump among voters are not expected for another week or two.