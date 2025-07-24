First public hearing on Texas redistricting draws opposition from Democrats

The Brief The Texas House held its first hearing on congressional redistricting, sparking Democratic opposition. Democrats claim it's a power grab by President Trump, who aims to gain five Republican seats ahead of midterms. The Department of Justice cited four districts, held by Black or Latino Democrats, for redrawing.



For the first time in the Special Session, Texas House members held a hearing on congressional redistricting Thursday.

Democrats call it a power grab orchestrated by President Donald Trump ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Texas redistricting map (unofficial)

Texas congressional redistricting

Trump has said he thinks he can pick up five Republican seats from Texas heading into the midterms by executing a rare mid-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Thursday was the first time the public has been able to speak out for or against this process that is not traditionally done midway between census reports.

When Gov. Greg Abbott added redistricting to the Special Session agenda, it set off alarm bells for Democrats in Texas and nationwide.

The Department of Justice, under Trump, sent a letter on July 7 saying four Texas districts should be redrawn. Three because they are coalition districts, and one because it’s a majority Hispanic district.

Thursday was the first of three hearings for the select committee on redistricting.

Democrats on the committee made their dissent known before public comment started.

All four seats mentioned in the DOJ letter are held by Black or Latino Democrats. One is Texas District 33, held by Rep. Marc Veasey.

Republicans have a razor-thin margin in Congress, and if they lose the House, it will be very difficult for Trump to move his agenda forward.

Texas redistricting committee

What they're saying:

"For those who did not know I’m actually a white guy, I do feel it’s especially important for people who look like me to speak out about this injustice," said committee vice chair Rep. Jon Rosenthal (D-Houston).

"Have you seen any proposed maps the White House has sent? Does the committee believe it is legal for us to intentionally dismantle majority minority districts?" Rep. Chris Turner (D-Arlington) asked.

"I don’t think the letter specifically asks us to dismantle any district. It is the chair's intention to follow the Voting Rights Act and follow the law," said committee chair Rep. Cody Vasut (R-Angleton).

Many public speakers voiced opposition to redrawing congressional lines.

Some said the timing of the effort, which comes in the midst of recovery from historic flooding which claimed over 130 lives in the Texas Hill Country, is inappropriate.

Others expressed concerns over possible race-related motivations behind the push for new districts.

Some Democrat members of Congress who would be affected also testified.

What's next:

The Special Session ends on Aug. 19.

The next public hearing will be Saturday in Houston, and the final will be Monday in Arlington.

There is no map up for consideration yet; that will be done after these three hearings.