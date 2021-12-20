First Omicron-related death in Harris County reported, says Judge Hidalgo

The first Omicron variant-related death has been reported in Harris County.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death on Monday afternoon.

The victim is identified as a man in his 50s who lived in Precinct 2.

The man was not vaccinated and did have underlying health conditions.

Judge Hidalgo added that he was treated with Regeneron.

The announcement comes just hours after Judge Hidalgo raised the county's COVID-19 threat level to Level 2: Orange, the second-highest.

