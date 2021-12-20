Expand / Collapse search

First Omicron-related death in Harris County reported, says Judge Hidalgo

By Carolina Sanchez
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

First Omicron death in Harris County, Jude Hidalgo announced

The first Omicron variant-related death has been reported in Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Monday afternoon. She also raised the county's COVID-19 threat level to Level 2: Orange, the second-highest.

HOUSTON - The first Omicron variant-related death has been reported in Harris County.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death on Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS ALERTS

The victim is identified as a man in his 50s who lived in Precinct 2.

The man was not vaccinated and did have underlying health conditions.

Omicron: what to know about the new COVID-19 variant

Many states are reporting confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. Some of those cases, including the one in Harris County, involve people who did not travel. What does this tell us about this variant? Dr. Amesh Adalja is an infectious disease physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. He shares his thoughts about the Omicron variant.

Judge Hidalgo added that he was treated with Regeneron.

The announcement comes just hours after Judge Hidalgo raised the county's COVID-19 threat level to Level 2: Orange, the second-highest.

READ MORE: Harris County COVID-19 threat level raised to Level 2 amid 'explosive growth' in Omicron cases