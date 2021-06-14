First heat advisory of 2021 issued for parts of North Texas

article

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas on Monday for the first time this year.

The heat advisory includes Dallas, Tarrant and Rockwall counties along with Johnson, Ellis and Kaufman counties. It will go until 7 p.m. Monday after beginning at noon.

An advisory goes into effect when locations are forecasted to see a heat index at or above 105 degrees.

While Monday’s heat is the first to trigger an advisory, the hot weather still caught some people off guard over the weekend.

Medstar says it treated 16 people Saturday and Sunday for heat-related emergencies in Fort Worth. The health care provider says it had extreme weather response plans in place.

First responders urge people who plan to go outside to drink lots of water, stay in cool areas and check on children and seniors.

