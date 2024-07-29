First Baptist Dallas to reopen Downtown Dallas worship center

First Baptist Dallas is making progress as it recovers from a fire in its historic sanctuary.

Flames and smoke significantly damaged the building more than a week ago. Part of the original Downtown Dallas sanctuary built in 1891 collapsed.

But that hasn’t ruined the spirit of the congregation.

Members met at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center for the second week in a row on Sunday.

Church leaders said they are disappointed about the loss, but they’re now focused on being optimistic about the future.

"We’re not going to let this stop us. We are not going to let this slow us down. In fact, we are more resolved than ever, and we are going to double our efforts. And I think our church family is more motivated than ever before to accomplish the work that Christ has entrusted in us," said Pastor Ben Lovvorn.

The pastor said Sunday services will be back in the church’s worship center next Sunday.

The church is also working to restore some of the programming that was suspended after the fire.

Crews spent the past week putting scaffolding around the walls that survived the fire. They are hoping to preserve what they can during the cleanup and rebuilding process.

The cause of the four-alarm fire is still unknown.