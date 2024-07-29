Expand / Collapse search

First Baptist Dallas to reopen Downtown Dallas worship center

By
Published  July 29, 2024 8:09am CDT
Downtown Dallas
FOX 4

First Baptist Dallas making progress after fire

First Baptist Dallas is set to welcome people back to its Downtown Dallas location after a fire destroyed its historic sanctuary. Sunday services have been held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center for the past two weekends.

DALLAS - First Baptist Dallas is making progress as it recovers from a fire in its historic sanctuary.

Flames and smoke significantly damaged the building more than a week ago. Part of the original Downtown Dallas sanctuary built in 1891 collapsed.

But that hasn’t ruined the spirit of the congregation.

Members met at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center for the second week in a row on Sunday.

Church leaders said they are disappointed about the loss, but they’re now focused on being optimistic about the future.

Related

First Baptist Dallas to again hold Sunday service at Dallas Convention Center
article

First Baptist Dallas to again hold Sunday service at Dallas Convention Center

First Baptist Dallas was hopeful that they could return to their building in Downtown Dallas for Sunday service, but on Friday announced they would not be able to do so.

"We’re not going to let this stop us. We are not going to let this slow us down. In fact, we are more resolved than ever, and we are going to double our efforts. And I think our church family is more motivated than ever before to accomplish the work that Christ has entrusted in us," said Pastor Ben Lovvorn.

The pastor said Sunday services will be back in the church’s worship center next Sunday.

The church is also working to restore some of the programming that was suspended after the fire.

Related

First Baptist Dallas' historic sanctuary will be rebuilt, pastor says
article

First Baptist Dallas' historic sanctuary will be rebuilt, pastor says

"If we allow that thing to remain in ruins, it will look to the whole world like we have been defeated by the evil one, so we are going to rebuild, we're going to recreate," said Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress.

Crews spent the past week putting scaffolding around the walls that survived the fire. They are hoping to preserve what they can during the cleanup and rebuilding process.

The cause of the four-alarm fire is still unknown.