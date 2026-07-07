Fireworks to blame for fire that destroyed turf on Dallas baseball field

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The Brief Fire investigators ruled a Sunday blaze that scorched a baseball field at Willis C. Winters Park as accidental, blaming expended fireworks for sparking the flames. Dallas Fire-Rescue quickly extinguished the fire, which managed to scorch the outfield wall and the field's synthetic playing surface; no injuries were reported. Investigators discovered the remnants of two bottle rockets, but security cameras were facing away from the outfield and there are currently no witnesses to identify who lit them.



Fire investigators have ruled a Sunday blaze that scorched a baseball field at a Dallas park as accidental, blaming expended fireworks for sparking the fire.

Willis C. Winters Park fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to Willis C. Winters Park, located at 303 S. Glasgow Dr., following reports of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning in the outfield of the park's baseball field. Crews deployed a hand line and quickly extinguished the fire, but not before the flames spread in multiple directions, scorching the outfield wall.

Following the blaze, crews discovered the remnants of two expended bottle rockets on the field. Fire investigators were called to the scene to conduct a further review.

Willis C. Winters Park

Investigators found no witnesses who saw the fire in its initial stages. A park representative told officials that the property was secured at the time of the incident. While security cameras are active at the location, none of them were facing the outfield.

Based on the investigation, Dallas Fire-Rescue classified the cause of the fire as accidental, determining that an open flame from fireworks came into contact with ordinary combustibles on the field's synthetic playing surface.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.