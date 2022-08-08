Firefighters rescue horse stuck in waist-deep mud in Denton County

article

Some firefighters in Denton County rescued a horse from a very muddy situation.

The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department worked with the Denton County Emergency Services District to free the stuck horse. They posted the pictures on their Facebook page.

MORE: Denton County News

The horse became trapped in the thick mud up to its belly near a pond in Copper Canyon, south of Denton, early Sunday morning.

It took some work, but they managed to dig the horse out and used ropes to pull it free.

Veterinarians were on standby to give the Belgian draft horse named Bella medication and an IV. At last check, she was resting and doing okay.

As one DOVFD firefighter put it, "What better way to spend a Sunday morning than hugging a muddy horse!?"