Firefighters among the 5 hurt in The Colony house fire

Five people including three firefighters were hurt in a house fire in Denton County.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in The Colony. Firefighters from neighboring departments were called in to help put it out.

A neighbor saw the smoke and flames as he was getting his daughter ready for school.

"It wasn't like a small kitchen fire or anything like that. It looked like something explosive and it caused an explosion. It was very traumatic to see that," Jamal Lawson said.

Two people escaped from the house but suffered burns. The three firefighters also suffered first and second-degree burns.

Their conditions have not been released.