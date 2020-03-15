Firefighters able to rescue man from fire in Fort Worth apartment building

article

Fort Worth firefighters rescued at least one person trapped inside a burning apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called out at about 1:30 a.m., to a complex along East Rosedale Street, near Loop 820 in East Fort Worth.

Flames were shooting out of the roof when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters immediately jumped into action when the people who lived there told them that a man was trapped inside one of the apartments.

"Found a gentleman about three to four feet inside the front door,” said Kyle Clay, with the Fort Worth Fire Department. “Attempted a rescue, and that gentleman was transported, 30-year-old man, transported to the hospital.”

At least two others were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire department believes the fire started in the kitchen of one unit.

Five units were damaged, displacing 22 people.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced tenants.