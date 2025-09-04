Firefighter injured in Haltom City house fire
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A firefighter was hurt in a house fire in Haltom City overnight.
What we know:
The fire started around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on Shadow Lane.
Firefighters from Haltom City, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, and Richland Hills all responded and found visible flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back of the house.
They quickly put out the flames. However, one Richland Hills firefighter suffered a minor injury. That firefighter is expected to be okay.
No one else was hurt, and no other buildings were damaged.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The injured firefighter was not identified.
The Source: The city of Haltom City provided information for this story.