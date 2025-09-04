Firefighter injured in Haltom City house fire

article

The Brief A house caught fire in Haltom City around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters from four different departments worked to contain and put out the flames. One of the firefighters from the Richland Hills Fire Department was hospitalized for a minor injury.



A firefighter was hurt in a house fire in Haltom City overnight.

What we know:

The fire started around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on Shadow Lane.

Firefighters from Haltom City, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, and Richland Hills all responded and found visible flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back of the house.

They quickly put out the flames. However, one Richland Hills firefighter suffered a minor injury. That firefighter is expected to be okay.

No one else was hurt, and no other buildings were damaged.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The injured firefighter was not identified.