Firefighter, resident missing in deadly blaze at New York assisted living facility

At least one resident is dead and another resident along with a firefighter are unaccounted for in a massive blaze that continues to burn at a senior-living facility in Rockland County.

Video from the scene at the 200-capacity Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley shows the fire engulfing the building. 20- 30 residents had to be rescued, said Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear. There were 125 seniors living at the facility but it was not clear how many were home at the time of the fire.

A portion of the large structure collapsed. It was unclear if anyone was trapped inside. There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion after the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the first floor. It quickly spread to the other floors, added Kear.

At least 20 residents were hospitalized including several in serious condition. Two firefighters were injured including one firefighter who suffered a heart attack and was taken to a local hospital. The other firefighter suffered smoke inhalation. The resident who died was declared dead at the hospital. The identity had not yet been released.

Rescuers searched through rubble for a firefighter who issued a mayday call while rescuing a resident from the third floor, said Kear. Other firefighters rushed to try to help their colleague, but the flames were too intense.

"The extent of the fire, the volume of fire, the conditions, were just too unbearable where firefighters went in it, and they just could not locate the firefighter, and they had to back out," he said at a later news conference.

Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene battling pockets of flames. Excavators were being brought to the area to help remove debris.

"There is always hope. He was a member of the Spring Valley Fire Department and he was one of the first on the scene," said Kear.

Video of some residents being evacuated by bus and taken to different locations was shared online as a means to help loved ones identify them.

Evergreen Court is located about 45 minutes away from New York City.

About 125 firefighters from many agencies worked to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

With the Associated Press