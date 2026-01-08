Fire destroys vacant home near Cockrell Hill
article
COCKRELL HILL, Texas - A large fire destroyed a vacant home just south of Cockrell Hill overnight.
What we know:
The fire started just before 4 a.m. on Thursday at a house on South Cockrell Hill Road, north of Ledbetter Drive.
By the time firefighters arrived, the two-story home was already engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were forced to fight the blaze from the outside using ladder trucks due to the heavy volume of fire.
The vacant home is now gutted.
No one was hurt.
What we don't know:
Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.
The Source: FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle gathered the information in this story at the scene of the fire.