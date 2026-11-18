Fire destroys apartments on Abrams Road in Dallas
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DALLAS - Firefighters battled flames at an apartment complex in Dallas on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Abrams Road, which is near Northwest Highway, around 11 a.m.
Images from SKY 4 showed a partial roof collapse in one of the multi-story buildings in the complex.
What we don't know:
It’s not yet clear what caused the fire or how many families are affected.
There’s also no word yet on injuries.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and the SKY 4 helicopter.