article

The Brief Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Abrams Road in Dallas on Wednesday morning. Aerial footage from SKY 4 showed a partial roof collapse at one of the multi-story buildings. The cause of the fire, the number of displaced families, and whether anyone was injured remain unknown.



Firefighters battled flames at an apartment complex in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Abrams Road, which is near Northwest Highway, around 11 a.m.

Images from SKY 4 showed a partial roof collapse in one of the multi-story buildings in the complex.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire or how many families are affected.

There’s also no word yet on injuries.