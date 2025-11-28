Fire damages several East Oak Cliff businesses
DALLAS - A fire broke out overnight in a shopping center in East Oak Cliff.
What we know:
Dallas firefighters were called to the fire on Sunnyvale Street around midnight.
Crews were able to quickly put out the flames after requesting additional manpower.
Several businesses suffered water and smoke damage.
No one was hurt.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story comes from FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle.