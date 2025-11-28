Fire damages several East Oak Cliff businesses

article

The Brief A fire broke out overnight at a shopping center on Sunnyvale Street in East Oak Cliff. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported, though several businesses sustained smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



A fire broke out overnight in a shopping center in East Oak Cliff.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters were called to the fire on Sunnyvale Street around midnight.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames after requesting additional manpower.

Several businesses suffered water and smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.