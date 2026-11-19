Large fire at Reverchon Park sends smoke over Dallas North Tollway
DALLAS - A morning fire in a parking lot at Reverchon Park caused traffic delays along the Dallas North Tollway on Thursday.
Firefighters have put out the fire.
What we know:
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, a significant fire broke out in a parking lot on the far western edge of Reverchon Park.
TxDOT cameras captured heavy smoke wafting near the northbound Dallas North Tollway ramp coming from Interstate 35E, causing delays for drivers in the area.
Crews have since put out the fire.
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What we don't know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue department has not shared what was burning in the parking lot or how the fire started.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Chip Waggoner.