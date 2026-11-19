The Brief A significant fire was burning in a parking lot on the far western edge of Reverchon Park on Thursday morning. TXDot cameras captured smoke wafting near the Dallas North Tollway. Crews have since put out the fire.



A morning fire in a parking lot at Reverchon Park caused traffic delays along the Dallas North Tollway on Thursday.

Firefighters have put out the fire.

What we know:

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, a significant fire broke out in a parking lot on the far western edge of Reverchon Park.

TxDOT cameras captured heavy smoke wafting near the northbound Dallas North Tollway ramp coming from Interstate 35E, causing delays for drivers in the area.

Crews have since put out the fire.

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What we don't know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue department has not shared what was burning in the parking lot or how the fire started.