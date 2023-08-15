Fire at McKinney business spreads to neighboring home

Image 1 of 9 ▼

An upholstery business and the house next to it caught fire in Collin County overnight.

It’s not yet known what started the fire at Leo's Trim Shop on Kentucky Street, just north of downtown McKinney early Tuesday morning.

The fire is now out, but crews are still monitoring hot spots.

The McKinney Fire Department said both structures were heavily damaged.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.