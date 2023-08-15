Expand / Collapse search

Fire at McKinney business spreads to neighboring home

By
Published 
McKinney
FOX 4
Image 1 of 9

 

McKINNEY, Texas - An upholstery business and the house next to it caught fire in Collin County overnight.

It’s not yet known what started the fire at Leo's Trim Shop on Kentucky Street, just north of downtown McKinney early Tuesday morning.

The fire is now out, but crews are still monitoring hot spots.

Featured

Suspicious vacant house fire spreads, damages 3 homes in The Colony
article

Suspicious vacant house fire spreads, damages 3 homes in The Colony

A fire that investigators are calling suspicious damaged three homes overnight in The Colony in Denton County.

The McKinney Fire Department said both structures were heavily damaged.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.