Final preparations underway for fireworks show at Reunion Tower

article

It takes months to organize and weeks to prepare for the show-stopping New Year's Eve display at Reunion Tower.

There is a new watch party location set up for revelers this year.

It's called "Party on the Plaza," and it's produced by Visit Dallas.

Bands and food trucks will be set up outside city hall.

The event is free, and offers some of the best views of the Reunion Tower Over the Top New Year's Eve fireworks show.

The tedious set-up process doesn't get much love, as eight technicians with Melrose Pyrotechnics began unpacking a van filled with mounts and other gear used to create the spectacular fireworks show at Reunion Tower that has been dazzling North Texans for years now.

“It's a lot of hard work, it's a lot of time, but it's so special,” said Matt Peterson, creative director at Melrose Pyrotechnics.

It takes Peterson’s team approximately 350 hours to install all of the components needed to light up the Dallas sky.

“We are basically in distribution mode. We're taking all of our custom mounts and delivering them throughout the tower,” he said.

It may not look impressive as they set it up, but soon, a windowless room tucked away up top Reunion Tower will be transformed into the control room.

“This is an example of one of the firing computers here,” Peterson explained. “This sends out a 24 volt firing command to all of the pods that are spaced out throughout the entire structure.”

A few blocks away, the plaza outside Dallas City Hall is being transformed into the official New Year's Eve watch party, produced by Visit Dallas.

“They're going to have two bands out there. Emerald City Band which is extremely popular. Castro Band, food trucks, and beverage. And best thing of all is it's all free,” said Dusti Groskreutz, president of Reunion Tower.

It will host some of the best views of the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular in the central time zone.

“The tower likes to sparkle, and we'll have light shows up until the fireworks, getting everyone excited too,” Groskreutz. “It just gets you all excited, tingly and ready, but also can't believe it's the end of 2019 and 2020 is upon us.”

The “Party on the Plaza" kicks off on New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and goes to 12:30 a.m.

The event itself is free, but you do have to pay for food and drinks.

Reunion Tower will also live stream the entire extravaganza on YouTube.