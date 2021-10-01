Final Panther Island bridge opens in Fort Worth

article

The city of Fort Worth unveiled the third and final bridge in the Panther Island project.

The goal was to create an island look by creating a channel between the forms of the Trinity River.

The bridge on Henderson Street opened earlier this week.

The White Settlement Bridge opened in April and the North Main Street Bridge opened in June.

Altogether, the project cost more than $1 billion.

Construction was behind schedule because of funding issues.

