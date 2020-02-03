Filmed performance of Hamilton with original Broadway cast coming to the big screen in 2021

article

Raise a glass! You won't have to "wait for it" much longer: you'll soon be able to be "in the room where it happens" to see the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton" in movie theaters.

Disney confirmed the cinema release of the Broadway hit show will hit theaters in October 2021 -- news that will surely leave fans satisfied!

The stage performance was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York prior to the departure of the original cast, which includes creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that ‘Hamilton’ was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

According to Deadline, Disney paid $75 million for worldwide distribution rights to bring the musical to the big screen. After its theatrical run, the filmed performance will be available on the Disney Plus streaming service, the entertainment outlet reports.

"Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015 and took home numerous awards, including 11 Tony Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for drama, according to Variety. The show broke Broadway box office records, grossing more than $4 million in a single week.

Advertisement

"I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations—The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin," Miranda said. "I'm so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton—a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible."

So add it to your calendar now to make sure you don't throw away your shot to see the original cast next year!