Body of Carrollton soldier killed in Middle East returned to United States

The Brief The body of Isabella Gonzales was returned to the United States on Wednesday, alongside three other soldiers killed in action in the Middle East. President Donald Trump, as well as other members of his administration, attended the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Gonzales grew up in Carrollton and attended Hebron High School. The city plans on creating a permanent memorial for Gonzales.



The body of a U.S. soldier from Carrollton was returned to the United States on Wednesday after her death in the Middle East.

What we know:

President Donald Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Wednesday for the dignified transfer of the four U.S. Army soldiers who were killed in action last week in the Middle East.

Among those killed was 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, a native of Carrollton.

On July 17, Gonzales was supporting a U.S. mission against the Islamic State group when she was killed defending against the incoming Iranian strikes.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine were also in attendance at the dignified transfer.

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R) salute as they attend a dignified transfer solemn event for US service members killed during operations in the Middle East, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 22, 20 Expand

What they're saying:

Speaking to reporters on his way to Dover, Trump called it "one of the hardest things to do as a president." His message to grieving families, he said, will be "we love you, we love your child."

"There’s no games, there’s no nothing — that’s their child," Trump said. "And all you can do is throw out your heart."

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19

Local perspective:

Gonzales attended Hebron High School in Lewisville ISD. She was a part of Hebron's Jr. ROTC program, and enlisted in the United States Army shortly after she graduated in 2025.

At Tuesday's Carrollton City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Babick, council members, friends of Gonzales and community members honored Gonzales' memory.

Carrollton City Council

City leaders wore black and purple ribbons, Gonzales' favorite colors, to honor her life. A tearful prayer was held, and the Pledge of Allegiance was emotional.

Carrollton is planning to create a permanent memorial for Gonzales in the city, and will hold a vigil at a community church this weekend following Gonzales' funeral.

The backstory:

The dignified transfer ritual at Dover Air Force Base is conducted for every U.S. military member who dies in the theater of operation while in the service of their country.

The dignified transfer is not a ceremony; rather, it is a solemn movement of the transfer case by a carry team composed of military personnel from the fallen member's respective service.

During the process, transfer cases draped with the American flag holding the remains of fallen soldiers are carried from the military aircraft that transports them to Dover to an awaiting vehicle to transport them to the mortuary facility at the base. There, the fallen service members are prepared for their final resting place.