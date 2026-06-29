FIFA World Cup: Viral Norway "row" chant makes its way to North Texas

The Brief Norway will play their next FIFA World Cup match in North Texas, and that means their viral "row" chant will be seen across the metroplex during their brief stay. Norway superfan Mr. Row Row tells FOX 4's Steven Dial he created the chant, and is in awe of both its virality and seeing Norway star Erling Haaland participating in it after matches. On Monday night, Norway fans will hold a gathering at Happiest Hour in Dallas, where the row chant is sure to be in high supply.



With Erling Haaland and Norway coming to North Texas for a knockout stage match against Ivory Coast, expect to see plenty of fans doing the viral "row" chant that has defined the country's tournament run.

Norway row chant

Making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, Norway finished the group stage 2-0-1 to advance to the knockout round for only the second time ever.

Expect to see plenty of fans doing the team's viral "row" chant both in the stadium and around North Texas during the Norwegians' stay in the metroplex.

The chant consists of two hits on a drum, followed by a rowing motion and a cry of "row!"

Fans at World Cup matches, nurses, toddlers, and even the Norwegian parliament have been seen doing the chant during Norway's current run in the tournament.

Dallas Police and DFW Airport police officers were seen doing the viral chant during Norway's arrival on Sunday.

Norway star Erling Haaland and the rest of the team have participated in the chant following matches.

Norway superfan discusses viral chant

Ole Froystad, better known as Mr. Row Row, is a Norway soccer superfan who claims to have originated the row chant.

He tells FOX 4's Steven Dial that he couldn't have dreamed that the chant would become the viral hit that it has.

"Oh yes, I am shocked. Everybody is doing it," Froystad said.

"Just seeing everybody doing it, many nations doing it together, it has gotten a lot more meaning than I thought," Froystad continued. "It's warming my heart to see that, to see everything that's happening."

Mr. Row Row

Froystad promised plenty of rowing will happen at Dallas Stadium for tomorrow's match.

"Oh, we're gonna row," Froystad said with a smile. "I'm hoping that the roof you guys have there, that it will help keep some of the sound and pressure inside the pressure cooker there so that it's going to be more massive."

What's next:

On Monday, Norway fans will hold a gathering at Happiest Hour in Downtown Dallas starting at 6:30 p.m., where the viral chant will surely make an appearance.

Norway and Ivory Coast play on Tuesday, June 30 at 12 p.m. CT at Dallas Stadium. Mr. Row Row himself is confident Norway will come away with a win.

"I believe we can do it," Froystad said. "We're going to play Brazil in the next game and that's going to be big."