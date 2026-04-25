FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour sees excited fans in North Texas

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The Brief The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour stopped in Dallas ahead of the 2026 tournament. Fans got a close-up look as excitement builds with less than 50 days to go. Dallas will host multiple matches, including a semifinal, during the World Cup.



The World Cup is less than 50 days away, and right now the World Cup Trophy Tour is making stops across the state.

Austin, Houston and San Antonio are also stops along the way, but this weekend, Dallas residents are getting a chance to see the prize.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour

The event is part of a global tour with stops across dozens of countries, uniting everyone in the beautiful game. The closer it gets, the more real the tournament feels.

FOX 4 took time on Saturday to speak with excited fans in Dallas, who are looking forward to watching the high-profile matches headed to North Texas.

What they're saying:

"I just want to see (Lionel) Messi, and all the other good players out in Spain," said fan Amari Nair. "And seeing the trophy in person, it’s pretty cool."

For some, it's a new experience.

"I think it’s so cool that everybody gets to play and compete for the World Cup and stuff," one fan said.

For others, it’s been a long time coming.

"I went to the first World Cup in '94, right here in the Cotton Bowl, and then I’ve been waiting for this for 30 years," said fan Gilbert Aguilar. "So I’m excited. I’m pumped up, and it’s about time."

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And now they want others to see it in the same way.

"Americans are going to realize what the World Cup is all about, and join the entire world in the excitement, patriotism, camaraderie, all that stuff," said Aguilar.

Seeing the trophy in person makes these fans want it even more.

"We won the World Cup four years ago," said one Argentina fan. "I hope we can win it again."

World Cup heads to North Texas

Local perspective:

Dallas Stadium will host nine matches total, including five key group-stage games and two Round of 32 match-ups. The venue will also host a Round of 16 game.

Officials also confirmed that a semi-final game will take place in Dallas, further elevating the city’s significance in the tournament.

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The world champion Argentina team, featuring superstar player Lionel Messi, will play twice in North Texas.

Another standout team to watch, England, will also have a featured match in North Texas.

Dallas' local organizing committee will now begin mapping out transportation, fan events, and stadium operations.

With 48 teams and 104 matches across three countries, this will be the largest World Cup ever staged — and Dallas will be one of the most active host cities in the nation.