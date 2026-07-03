FIFA World Cup: Spain, Portugal set for Round of 16 clash at Dallas Stadium

The Brief Dallas Stadium will play host to a heavyweight Round of 16 clash when Portugal and Spain go head-to-head on Monday, July 6. Spain defeated Austria 3-0 to reach the Round of 16, while Portugal had to escape a controversial offsides call to beat Croatia 2-1 in extra time. The winner of Monday's match could face the U.S. in the quarterfinals if the USMNT defeats Belgium in their Round of 16 match.



A battle of European soccer heavyweights will go down at Dallas Stadium next Monday.

Spain vs. Portugal at Dallas Stadium

Spain and Portugal, two neighboring countries and two soccer heavyweights, will go head-to-head at Dallas Stadium on Monday, July 6 at 2 p.m.

Both entered this year's FIFA World Cup with lofty expectations.

Spain's path to Dallas

Spain was among the favorites to win the tournament at its outset, alongside France and Argentina. However, it took them some time to find their World Cup footing.

The Spaniards played to a scoreless draw with tiny Cape Verde in their first match. They proceeded to beat Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to win Group H.

Lamine Yamal of Spain reacts during the round of 32 match between Spain and Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Huang Zongzhi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Spain beat Austria with relative ease in their Round of 32 match, winning by a 3-0 margin.

La Roja is led by 18-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal. Goalkeeper Unai Simón still has yet to allow a goal during this World Cup.

Portugal's path to Dallas

Similar to their Iberian rivals, Portugal overcame an early draw to reach the Round of 16.

The Portuguese drew 1-1 with Congo DR to begin the tournament. They defeated Uzbekistan 5-0 before a scoreless draw with Colombia left them in 2nd place in Group K.

In the Round of 16, Portugal escaped Croatia in extra time by a 2-1 score. The Blazers nearly tied Portugal late in stoppage time, but their equalizer was ruled offsides.

This World Cup is the last rodeo for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has never won the World Cup. Bruno Fernandes also stars for Portugal.

Spain vs. Portugal World Cup history

As neighboring countries, Spain and Portugal have a lengthy football rivalry.

The two countries have only met in the World Cup twice, with Spain winning 1-0 in 2010 and the teams fighting to a 3-3 draw in 2018.

What's next:

Spain vs. Portugal will start at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 6.

The winner of this match will take on the winner of the U.S. vs. Belgium match later the same day.