Divers recover body of 36-year-old swimmer from Joe Pool Lake after overnight search
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Emergency responders recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from Joe Pool Lake on Sunday morning following a search that began after he vanished underwater the previous evening, fire officials said.
Body recovered from Joe Pool Lake
What we know:
The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when a witness saw the man jump from a boat to swim and fail to resurface. Fire department officials noted that he was not wearing a life jacket.
Members of the Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search Saturday evening until nightfall suspended operations. Divers returned to the water Sunday morning and located the victim's body.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man's identity pending official identification and notification of next of kin.
Dig deeper:
The fatality marks the third drowning at Joe Pool Lake this summer, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department, which urged visitors to always wear a life jacket or personal flotation device when swimming or boating.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Grand Prairie Fire Department.