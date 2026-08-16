Divers recover body of 36-year-old swimmer from Joe Pool Lake after overnight search

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The Brief Emergency responders recovered the body of a 36-year-old man Sunday morning after he drowned at Joe Pool Lake. Authorities said the man jumped off a boat to swim without a life jacket on Saturday evening and failed to resurface. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.



Emergency responders recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from Joe Pool Lake on Sunday morning following a search that began after he vanished underwater the previous evening, fire officials said.

Body recovered from Joe Pool Lake

What we know:

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when a witness saw the man jump from a boat to swim and fail to resurface. Fire department officials noted that he was not wearing a life jacket.

Members of the Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search Saturday evening until nightfall suspended operations. Divers returned to the water Sunday morning and located the victim's body.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man's identity pending official identification and notification of next of kin.

Dig deeper:

The fatality marks the third drowning at Joe Pool Lake this summer, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department, which urged visitors to always wear a life jacket or personal flotation device when swimming or boating.