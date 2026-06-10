FIFA World Cup: International media members ready for first match in North Texas

The Brief With just one day before matches begin, excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup among media members at the Dallas Host City Media Center is at an all-time high. On Wednesday, officials gave media members around the world details about resources and transportation for covering the 2026 FIFA World Cup at a press conference. An investigative sports reporter from the Netherlands spoke to FOX 4's Dionne Anglin about his excitement for the first match in North Texas, as well as trying Whataburger.



We're less than 24 hours from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee gave international media members more details on resources for covering this year's tournament at a press conference today.

What they're saying:

"Wow, can we believe the World Cup is here. Welcome to Dallas."

At the Grand Opening News Conference at the Dallas Host City Media Center on Wednesday, officials gave international media members more details about transportation and resources to cover this year's World Cup.

"We have recruited and trained thousands of volunteers, developed fan engagement opportunities across the region and coordinated efforts to ensure the visitor experience is our iconic Texas hospitality," Monica Paul, the President of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee, said.

International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

International media in North Texas

One member of the media with international ties says she's feeling the hospitality already.

"My father is from Columbia from Medellín, and my mother is from Brazil Rio de Janeiro," Nattashia Arango tells FOX 4's Dionne Anglin. "The spirit of just supporting all the groups out there just makes me so excited."

Nattashia Arango

Matthijs Van Dam is an investigative journalist from the Netherlands, and he talked to Anglin about his impressions of the Lone Star State so far.

"I’m from Amsterdam, and I have to be honest. This is quite different," Van Dom said. "It’s bigger, the streets are bigger. People are more in their cars."

Van Dom is excited about trying Whataburger while he is here.

Matthijs Van Dam

FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke to several other international media members earlier this week about their first-ever trip to Texas.

"To me, the IBC is ridiculous. It's huge. I've never seen something like that. I've been to other World Cups, but nothing like this," Edward Castillo, a soccer reporter from Costa Rica, told Dial.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Edward Castillo

Gary Lau and Mishy Lee arrived in North Texas from Hong Kong, where they cover soccer for NowSports. They both pointed towards Texas BBQ as something they're excited about trying while in North Texas.

"I am starving, I am looking for some good restaurants, so I will be asking for your opinion!" Lau joked.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Media members from Hong Kong

Other journalists who Dial spoke to mentioned visiting Dealey Plaza in Dallas to see the site where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins on Thursday, June 11, when Mexico and South Africa play at 2 p.m. CT at Mexico City Stadium.

The first of nine matches in North Texas will be on Sunday, June 14, when the Netherlands and Japan play at Dallas Stadium at 3 p.m. CT.