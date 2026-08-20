FIFA Fan Fest success could bring more events to Fair Park

The Brief Dallas Parks and Recreation leaders recapped the success the city had hosting FIFA Fan Festival Dallas in Fair Park during this summer's World Cup. Officials pointed to high attendance and no major incidents during the month stretch that FIFA Fan Festival was in operation in June and July. City leaders are now focused on attracting the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup to North Texas, and potentially hosting more events at Fair Park.



Dallas leaders pointed to the success the city had hosting FIFA Fan Fest this summer as a key reason more events could be held at Fair Park in the future.

What they're saying:

"I think it was the best learning experience we could have had."

The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board discussed this summer's FIFA Fan Festival Dallas held at Fair Park during a Thursday meeting.

Parks and Rec leaders branded the event as a huge success. During its 30 days of operation, the watch parties saw high attendance and no major incidents.

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Brett Wulke, the General Manager of Fair Park, said the next step is to streamline the process for fans attending events at Fair Park.

"How can we have streamlined our parking and traffic over there, and how can we really incorporate our residents and other activations through the campus?" Wulke said.

Now, the plan is to attract more events to Fair Park. Specifically, the Dallas Sports Commission is preparing a bid for Dallas to be part of the 2031 Women's World Cup.

"So maybe for 2031, there might be an opportunity to kind of use some of those core areas where people can come in, and they can leave with that magical, mystical experience that Fair Park has to offer," one speaker said.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas

True to Wulke's word, FOX 4 captured the huge crowds on hand for the watch parties at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas.

The biggest crowds were seen for Mexico, Argentina, and USA matches.

The event was free for fans, but several Mexico watch parties hit capacity well before the gates opened.

What's next:

A financial report for FIFA Fan Fest will not be made available until September.

It is unknown when Dallas might find out if it will be selected to participate in the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup.