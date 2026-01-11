Fiery crash kills 1 in Southwest Dallas
article
DALLAS - A driver died early Sunday morning after their vehicle veered off a road and erupted in flames in Southwest Dallas, police said.
Fatal fiery crash in Dallas
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 8200 block of Clark Road at 5:25 a.m.
A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole before catching fire. The driver died at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Investigators have not said what caused the vehicle to leave the road or if any other factors contributed to the crash.
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.