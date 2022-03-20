Ferreira: 2nd-youngest MLS hat trick, Dallas tops Timbers

article

Jesús Ferreira ended an 11-match scoreless streak for club and country with his first career hat trick in an 11-minute span of the first half to lead Dallas past the Portland Timbers 4-1 Saturday night.

Ferreira at 21 years, 85 days became the second-youngest American to score a hat trick in Major League Soccer, trailing only then-Dallas teammate Ricardo Pepi, who was 18 years, 196 days when he accomplished the feat against the LA Galaxy last July 24.

Paul Arriola scored his first goal since Dallas acquired him from D.C. United on Jan. 26, assisted by Ferreira.

Ferreira and Arriola report Sunday to the U.S. national team ahead of the Americans' final three World Cup qualifiers.

Ferreira knocked in Alan Velasco's cross off the underside of the crossbar with his right foot in the 26th minute as Arriola dummied the pass, Ferreira's first goal since Oct. 30 against Austin.

Three minutes later, Ferreira headed in from 5 yards on a cross from Nanu, who was loaned to Dallas in January by Porto.

Ferreira made it 3-0 in the 36th with a 19-yard shot from Brandon Servania's pass, scoring off the arm of diving goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda had a goal in the 61st for the Timbers (1-1-2).

Arriola scored with a right-foot shot from inside the penalty area in the 77th for Dallas (2-1-1), his first goal since Oct. 30.

Dallas outshot the Timbers 13-8, with eight shots on goal to two for the Timbers.

Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Aljaz Ivačič saved four of the eight shots he faced for the Timbers.

Dallas plays on the road on Saturday against the Chicago Fire, while the Timbers hosts Orlando on Sunday.