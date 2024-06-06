FEMA opens resource center in Denton County for storm victims

Victims of the recent severe weather across North Texas, including a deadly tornado, can start getting federal assistance.

FEMA opened resource centers in North Texas, including one in Denton County.

People in more than two dozen Texas counties are eligible for federal assistance, including Dallas, Cooke, Collin, Denton and Kaufman counties.

Additional resource centers are expected to open.

Applying could seem like a tall task for some of the victims, especially while they are still recovering.

That’s why FEMA says it will stay open as long as there is a need.

Tim Love traveled to Sanger on Thursday in his damaged pickup truck. His Valley View home of 30 years is unlivable following the EF-3 tornado that tore through Cooke County on May 25.

"House is pretty much gone. Barn fences, cow barn, about everything," he said.

Love brought a blueprint sketch of his property to Butterfield Elementary in Sanger, the location of a temporary FEMA disaster recovery center. He says he’s having trouble logging onto FEMA’s website.

"The reality is a lot of people want to see a human and talk to someone face to face and not over the phone or do it online," said FEMA spokesperson Nikki Gaskins Campbell.

In Denton, Eastland and Waller counties, FEMA employees are now offering in-person, one-on-one help to Texans affected by severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds dating back to April 26.

"As long as you live in one of those eligible counties part of the federal disaster declaration, you are more than welcome to come out to any disaster recovery center in the state of Texas to see us," Campbell said.

The goal at the recovery centers is to be a one-stop shop in disaster aid.

In addition to FEMA walking storm victims through their applications, the Small Business Administration, Red Cross and United Way also have staffed booths.

Denton County Emergency Management is also helping people with hotel vouchers and replacing legal documents.

"The main way is basic home repairs. We want to get you in your home safe, sanitary and secure and habitable," Campbell said. "You may be able to use your assistance for medical dental."

If people can’t make it to a center, FEMA also has crews out in the field.

FEMA just announced it’s opening another disaster recovery center at Valley View Elementary School in Cooke County that will open starting Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

FEMA is expecting more foot traffic this weekend with people off work.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is in mid-July.

Governor Greg Abbott could extend it, but FEMA encourages people to start the process as soon as they are able to.