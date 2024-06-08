3 Texas counties added to federal disaster declaration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced three more counties have been added to the federal disaster declaration for severe weather.

FEMA approved Ellis, Navarro and Terrell counties for assistance in connection to damage from severe weather starting in April.

The program helps homeowners and renters with damage that is not covered by insurance.

Residents can apply for funding help for things like temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, legal services and unemployment assistance.

So far, 25 Texas counties have qualified for assistance, including Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties.

20 other counties requested assistance and are still pending review.

You can apply for FEMA disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.