Federal funding for Dallas COVID-19 testing sites extended through June 30

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Dallas County sponsored by the federal government has been extended through the end of June.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that sites in Dallas, Harris County and El Paso will keep testing through June 30.

Earlier this week, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that testing could end at the end of the month.

There are about 1,000 tests available per day between the American Airlines Center and the Ellis Davis Field House. Results take about three days.

Here is the current criteria for a test:

- anyone with symptoms

- anyone older than 65

- anyone with chronic health issues

- all first responders, health care workers and frontline essential retail workers