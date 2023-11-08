Annual Feast of Sharing event held in Fort Worth to feed North Texans

An annual tradition that feeds North Texans took place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Wednesday.

Thousands of families received free meals as part of the Feast of Sharing.

The Feast of Sharing is all about giving back, with the aim of ending hunger.

It was a celebration with music, food, and Thanksgiving.

"Last year, I think we served about 4,500 meals. I think we’re on pace for over 6,000 [Wednesday.] So we’re very pleased with the turnout," said Austin Jourde, GM of Central Market Fort Worth.

The four-hour celebration included a Texas-style holiday dinner.

There were 2,500 pounds of brisket, as well as potato salad and 10,000 rolls.

Those who attended agreed the food was "excellent."

Attendee Johnny Jones brought his 6-year-old nephew.

"It’s been fun. I was able to let him get books, see Santa Claus, pet the reindeer, play with elves," Jones said.

The event included a Family and Community Services area to provide health care resources for families, as well as other resources.

There was also face-painting, a petting area with reindeer, free books at Santa’s workshop, plus bouncy houses.

This was the 10th annual event in Fort Worth, which is aimed at bringing the community together and fighting hunger.

HEB said it worked with more than 40 local service agencies to make the event happened.

Chantel Miller volunteered with her job at Concorde College.

"The best part for me has been watching the little children serve in the community," Miller said. "To me, it's been heartwarming because this is my first time doing this and I actually look forward to next year."

A Feast of Sharing event will also take place in Dallas at Fair Park Saturday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.