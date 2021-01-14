FBI: Delaware man seen holding confederate flag during Capitol riot surrenders

article

A Delaware man infamously seen holding a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during last week's deadly riots surrendered to federal agents along with his son on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

A DOJ release says Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter Seefried entered the Capitol through a broken window during the chaos on Jan. 6. The elder Seefried was later pictured walking the halls with a Confederate flag resting against his left shoulder, according to investigators.

Both men have been charged with unlawful entry, violent entry, disorderly conduct and depredation of government property. The FBI's Baltimore Office tells FOX 29 the men surrendered to authorities in Wilmington.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the Seefrieds along with dozens more who were spotted inside the Capitol after a pro-Trump rally spiraled into chaos. In an FBI handout, Kevin Seefried is allegedly pictured inside the building.

Multiple suspected rioters, including a retired Pennsylvania firefighter, are now facing federal charges in the wake of the violent events that left 5 dead and many injured.

Meanwhile, the House voted to impeach President Trump on Thursday for the second time in his term on charges of "incitement of insurrection."

