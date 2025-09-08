Father shot while breaking up fight between teens in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas - A father was shot Sunday while trying to break up a fight between teenagers behind a Mesquite elementary school, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Helen Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to investigators, a teen who was being assaulted by two other teens went home and returned with his father and older brother to confront the attackers. During the confrontation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the father in the shoulder. The suspects then ran from the scene before police arrived.
The father was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to determine the cause of the shooting. The identities of those involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Mesquite police.