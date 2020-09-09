Father and son serve together as sergeants for Grand Prairie PD

You could call it the family business. A father and son are making history by serving together as sergeants for the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Sgt. Gerald Brown has worn three stripes on his sleeve for a while. His son, Sgt. Calvin Brown, is just getting used to the feel. He was promoted on Tuesday.

“It’s been quite a joy to see him as a young officer into a mature officer and now from an informal leader to a real leader,” his proud father said.

Law enforcement isn’t a job for everyone. Sgt. Gerald Brown said it takes a great deal of confidence in one’s ability and trust in the community.

“The support we have in Grand Prairie is possibly not unique however we do have a lot of support from our leaders and our community and that makes it a lot easier,” he said.

“There’s a lot of joy that us officers here in Grand Prairie get from seeing smiles on people’s faces when we can truly impact their lives whether, you know, if they are a victim of a crime no matter how small it may be. Just to know that we’re there to help them and they rely on us. We give it 100% to try and help others,” Sgt. Calvin Brown added.

The new sergeant is looking forward to leading by example and with an open ear.

He will have to put in his time on the overnight shift, though, while his father works the day shift. Family gatherings on holidays may be difficult for a while.

Both said they are used making sacrifices with their schedules for the job that they love to do.