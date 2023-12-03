2 dead in wrong-way crash in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just before 1 a.m., when police said a car was traveling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Chisholm Trail Parkway, near I-30.

That wrong-way driver slammed into an SUV, investigators said.

The two people in the SUV died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.