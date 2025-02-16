Fatal fiery crash on I-20 after semi, vehicle go over bridge

The Brief Dallas deputies say one person has died in a fiery crash that happened early Sunday morning. A semi-truck and another vehicle crashed on I-20 and went over the bridge. The vehicles landed on a parked trailer below and all caught on fire.



A semi-truck and a second vehicle crashed around 1:30 a.m. on I-20 near the South Central Expressway on Sunday. Because of the fiery crash, all eastbound traffic on I-20 is shut down at Bonne View Road. Traffic is being diverted to side streets.

What we know:

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office say they believe the semi and another vehicle crashed and went over the bridge. They were both headed eastbound.

When they went over the guardrail, they landed on a trailer parked under the bridge.

The vehicles caught fire.

Deputies say one person died in the crash.

What we don't know:

Emergency officials are working to determine if anyone else was injured.

There is no word on how long the roadways will be closed.

The names of those involved have not been released.