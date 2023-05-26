Crash on I-20 in Kaufman Co. leaves 1 dead, closes interstate

article

A crash in Kaufman County Friday afternoon left one driver dead and shut down westbound I-20 on a busy travel weekend.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 p.m., just east of FM 429, and involved four vehicles, including two 18-wheelers.

The victim who died was a trucker trapped in a burning semi.

All others escaped serious injury.

Texas DPS troopers are investigating what caused the crash.

That part of I-20 was closed for several hours.