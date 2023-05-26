Expand / Collapse search

Crash on I-20 in Kaufman Co. leaves 1 dead, closes interstate

By
Published 
Kaufman County
FOX 4
article

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A crash in Kaufman County Friday afternoon left one driver dead and shut down westbound I-20 on a busy travel weekend.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 p.m., just east of FM 429, and involved four vehicles, including two 18-wheelers.

The victim who died was a trucker trapped in a burning semi.

Featured

Fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on I-20 closed interstate for a time
article

Fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on I-20 closed interstate for a time

Part of Interstate 20 in southern Dallas was closed for hours after a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.

All others escaped serious injury.

Texas DPS troopers are investigating what caused the crash.

That part of I-20 was closed for several hours.