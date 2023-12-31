Early morning crash leaves 1 dead in Arlington

article

A 37-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Arlington early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., in the 2200 block of W. Sublett Road.

Responding officers found the driver of a 2019 Kia Stinger GT unresponsive inside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver, whose name has not yet been released, lost control of his car and struck a tree after going off the road.

The car then hit fences, a utility pole, and a concrete pillar.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s believed speed may have been a factor in the crash.