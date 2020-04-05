FASTSIGNS is making 15,000 face shields for Dallas PD, North Texas hospitals

A Dallas sign company is switching gears to help protect Dallas police officers and North Texas hospital staff.

FASTSIGNS usually makes signs to advertise local businesses.

But with the spread of COVID-19, they've found a way to use their cutting machine to make clear face shields.

They'll be donating 15,000 of them to Dallas PD and local hospitals.

Owner Mark Glenn said a friend helped orchestrate the donation, and a recent conversation he had with officers was eye-opening.

“We saw the need that they have and I asked them, ‘What are the guidelines for using the face shields?’ He said, ‘There are no guidelines, they simply don’t have any.’ That was really alarming and it really opened my eyes to hear from the guys on the front line,” Glenn said.

Glenn said business is down 80 to 90 percent, and they're operating with a very small staff.

But making the face shields does help them retain some workers even though it's not something the company is profiting from.