article

The Brief Princeton was named the fastest-growing city in the U.S., with a 30% population jump. Five of the top 15 fastest-growing cities are in North Texas, including Anna and Celina. Fort Worth passed Austin in population size, making it the 4th-largest city in Texas.



Five of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are in North Texas, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Princeton named fastest-growing city in America

By the numbers:

Princeton, a Collin County city about 45 miles northeast of Dallas, was named the fastest-growing city in America.

Princeton’s population grew by 30% in just one year and has more than doubled since 2020. The city’s population is now estimated at 37,000.

The other side:

The rapid growth has brought new jobs to the area, but residents say it’s also caused more traffic, strained the water supply, and overwhelmed city services and school districts.

City leaders, including the mayor and city manager, are working to manage the challenges by supporting new residential developments and long-term planning to maintain the quality of life.

Other fast-growing North Texas cities

U.S. Census Bureau

Big picture view:

Four of the top 15 fastest-growing cities in the country are also in Collin County, including Anna, Celina, and Melissa.

Rockwall, located in Rockwall County, ranked as the 8th fastest-growing city in the nation.

Related article

Fort Worth passes Austin in population

Fort Worth, TX

Local perspective:

Fort Worth is now the fourth-largest city in Texas, surpassing Austin. It had the fifth-highest population growth in the U.S. over the past year and now has more than 1 million residents.

Nationally, Dallas remains the ninth-largest city, while Fort Worth has moved up to No. 11.